Top 40 UK staycations to enjoy before you're 40

Canal boats set off from the Melbourne Arms on Pocklington Canal to navigate a new two-mile stretch of the canal

The research, commissioned by bank NatWest to launch of their new Buy Now Pay Later product, found 84% of the nation admitted there are many places they have ‘yet to explore’ in the UK, with 56% keen to rectify this before they reach the big 4-0.

Other experiences include walking round the picturesque village of Portmeirion, Wales, and visiting Devon and Dorset’s stunning Jurassic Coast to discover prehistoric fossils.

Top 40 UK travel experiences to try before you're 40 are ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stay the night at the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park and stargaze into the darkest skies in England

Take the ultimate road trip on Scotland’s North Coast 500 and see spectacular wildlife, landscape and imposing Dunrobin Castle

Travel to Birmingham’s Balti Triangle, the culinary birthplace of the famous Balti, for a uniquely British-Asian foodie experience

Explore the UK’s 2,000 miles of canals and rivers with a staycation on a canal boat

Learn bushcraft and survival skills on a wilderness course in the Yorkshire Dales and Lake District

Go seal spotting for common and grey seals at Blakeney Point Nature Reserve

Bask in the early morning sunshine on the golden sands of Porthcurno Beach after an overnight stay in Cornwall

Savour world class English wines and book a vineyard tour in Kent

Explore the Puzzlewood in the Forest Of Dean, the landscape that inspired Tolkien’s ‘Middle Earth’

Climb the basalt steps of the Giant’s Causeway in Country Antrim, Northern Ireland

Swim in the crystal-clear waters of Pentle Bay, Tresco, and stay by the white sandy shores on the Isles of Scilly

Go hiking in the vast, wild Epping Forest, Essex, and get back to nature in a camping pod

Take a stroll round the picturesque and colourful Italian style village of Portmeirion, Wales

Watch the headline act at Glastonbury Festival, Somerset

Hire a traditional punt and sail under the Bridge of Sighs on the River Cam, Cambridge

Visit the Turner Contemporary Gallery in the trendy and kitsch seaside town of Margate, Kent

Enjoy nature with a touch of luxury whilst glamping in the New Forest

Hike up Mount Snowdon in the Snowdonia National Park, Wales – the highest mountain in England and Wales

Taste-test a cream tea from Devon and neighbouring Cornwall and decide which is best!

Sandboard down ‘The Big Dipper’, Europe’s second largest sand dune, in Methyr Mawr, Wales

Visit Devon and Dorset’s stunning Jurassic Coast to discover prehistoric fossils

Tour a former mine 300ft underground at the Big Pit National Coal Museum, Blaenavon, Wales

Breathe in the fresh sea air during a coastal hike along the Seven Sisters, Sussex

Take a scenic drive from Glasgow to Fort William up the A82 for peak Scottish views

Cycle along a former railway line, the Tissington trail, in the Peak District

Join the parade at Notting Hill Carnival in London, celebrating the UK’s Caribbean history

Get a taste of the upper class and visit the real Downton Abbey; Highclere Castle in Hampshire

Take a trip to Windsor Castle, Berkshire, and see one of Her Majesty’s residences

Book tickets to explore the magnificent palace, park and gardens at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

Go on a whiskey tasting tour at a Scottish distillery in Campbeltown, Highland, Islay, Lowland or Speyside, in Scotland

Relive history by walking the 5000-year-old Neolithic Ridgeway in Oxfordshire, the oldest road in England

Hire a kayak off the beautiful beaches of the Isle of Lewis in Scotland

Book a walking gin tour through the iconic pubs and artisan distilleries in Belfast

Party in an old brick warehouse in the Baltic Triangle; the thriving cultural hub of Liverpool

Take a trip to Manchester and dance the night away in one of the many gay bars lining Canal Street

Join the lively London Pride parade as it goes through London

Experience the history of the Thames at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London

Travel on the oldest, steepest inland electric funicular railway in England on the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Get an adrenaline rush whilst coasteering cliffs, caves and rockpools in Pembrokeshire

Go surfing on the 19 miles of coastline in North Devon

The shortlist of experiences was compiled by a group of travel experts including Cassam Looch from Culture Trip; Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK); Darren Burn, CEO of OutOfOfficeCom and TravelGay.com; MD and Wellness Travel Coach Dr Noreen Nguru and travel journalist Lisa Francesca Nand, before being put to a public poll of 2,000 Brits aged 18 to 40.

Travel expert and journalist Lisa Francesca Nand said: “A life well lived is a life filled with experiences. Now more than ever, we’re all looking to invest in moments to create brilliant memories either solo or with friends and family, and travel is a key part of that – whether it’s getting back to nature, seeing amazing architecture, learning about new culture and history or just going on a fantastic road trip".

The key motivation for wanting to travel the UK was that Brits simply enjoy being outdoors (40 per cent) while a quarter want to explore destinations to tick them off their bucket list and 22 per cent are keen on learning something new from their adventures.