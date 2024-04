But for a lot of engaged couples, finances have to be taken into account and options like venues that do the ceremony and reception, and have accommodation, are becoming even more popular.

Other locations are classed as ‘wedding hotels’ as they are very close to a wedding venue.

Therefore, to help if you are planning a wedding in Northumberland later this year or next year – or in 2026 – here are the current 10 best-value wedding hotels in the county according to Tripadvisor.

1 . The Beaumont Hotel, Hexham This venue has 1,488 reviews and five stars. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, Chathill A view from one of the rooms. The venue has 2,613 reviews and a 4.5 star rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Derwent Manor Hotel, Allensford At number three, with 939 reviews and 4.5 stars. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Langley Castle Hotel, Langley-on-Tyne The venue has 1,757 reviews on TripAdvisor and has 4.5 stars. Photo: Google Photo Sales