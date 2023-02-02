The Bosk in Branton, which offers a restaurant, wedding venue, spa and holiday cottages, has overcome many obstacles, not least the Covid-19 pandemic, since opening in 2019.

But the hard work is paying dividends and it kicked off the year by winning the North East title of ‘upcoming restaurant 2023’ in Lux Life magazine.

Jess Angus, general manager, said: “This was a surprise nomination and to win it after becoming an evening restaurant almost two years ago. We are all so proud of how far we have come in what we feel is a short amount of time.”

Peter and Kim Moralee.

More recently, The Bosk was nominated for most romantic venue at The English Wedding Awards alongside The Alnwick Garden.

Jess said: “To be up against The Alnwick Garden is just amazing, to be honest, it feels like an award in itself!

"The Garden is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the UK and are extremely well known, so it is an honour to be recognised as highly as their wedding team and venue.

"Whilst we are a newer and smaller venue, being a finalist alongside them shows the dedication we have put into the wedding side of the business.”

The Bosk have had an amazing start to 2023.

It was also a regional finalist in the Wedding Industry Awards 2023.

On top of this, The Bosk and their staycation homes, Beamish Valley Cottages, made the finals for the North East Tourism Awards in both the bed and breakfast and self-catering categories. After winning a silver award last year, the team are hoping to bring back another award in 2023.

Owners Pete and Kim Moralee said: “To come this far in a short amount of time is extremely exciting for all of us.

"We, as owners are delighted at the recognition we have been getting in the way of awards.

The Bosk is located in Branton, around 10 miles outside of Alnwick.

"Jess has almost 20 years’ experience in the industry and we knew she would be the right fit for the business when she joined the team. From there, she has built an amazing team of dedicated, hard working and genuine people.