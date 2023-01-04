News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Top-rated caravan and camping sites in Northumberland.

The best 19 caravan parks and campsites in Northumberland as rated by Google reviewers

It’s that time of year when thoughts tend to drift towards summer holidays.

By Ian Smith
27 minutes ago

Northumberland is famed for its beautiful scenery and virtually deserted beaches - and boasts numerous excellent campsites and caravan parks.

Certainly, if the weather behaves it will be just as good – and a lot cheaper – than anywhere else you could wish to be.

Here are the top 19 rated campsites and caravan parks in Northumberland according to Google.

1. Low Hedgeley

Low Hedgeley Farm, near Powburn, has a 4.9 rating from 79 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Brandon Ford

Brandon Ford Caravan Site, near Powburn, has a 4.9 rating from 31 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Old Mill

Old Mill Caravan Site at West Kyloe near Belford has a 4.8 rating from 78 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Seafield

Seafield Caravan Park in Seahouses has a 4.7 rating from 715 reviews.

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5