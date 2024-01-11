The best 18 caravan parks and campsites in Northumberland from Beadnell to Amble
Start planning those summer getaways with these top rated sites.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:55 GMT
Northumberland is known for its natural beauty, that both visitors and locals can explore, and a plethora of excellent campsites and caravan parks.
As winter slowly comes to an end, why not get ahead of the game and get your spring and summer getaways booked early?
Here are the top 18 rated campsites and caravan parks from Beadnell to Amble, as rated by Google reviews. To check out sites and parks from Berwick to Beadnell, check out this previous story.
