The best 18 caravan parks and campsites in Northumberland from Beadnell to Amble

Start planning those summer getaways with these top rated sites.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:55 GMT

Northumberland is known for its natural beauty, that both visitors and locals can explore, and a plethora of excellent campsites and caravan parks.

As winter slowly comes to an end, why not get ahead of the game and get your spring and summer getaways booked early?

Here are the top 18 rated campsites and caravan parks from Beadnell to Amble, as rated by Google reviews. To check out sites and parks from Berwick to Beadnell, check out this previous story.

Here are some more of the best rated caravan and campsites in Northumberland.

More top rated caravan parks and campsites across Northumberland

Here are some more of the best rated caravan and campsites in Northumberland. Photo: Google

Beadnell Hall Caravan Park has a 4.9 rating from 21 reviews.

Beadnell Hall

Beadnell Hall Caravan Park has a 4.9 rating from 21 reviews. Photo: Google

Doxford Farm Camping, near Alnwick, has a 4.8 rating from 59 reviews.

Doxford Farm Camping

Doxford Farm Camping, near Alnwick, has a 4.8 rating from 59 reviews. Photo: Google

Whitton Glebe Caravan Park, near Rothbury, has a 4.8 rating from 53 reviews.

Whitton Glebe

Whitton Glebe Caravan Park, near Rothbury, has a 4.8 rating from 53 reviews. Photo: Google

