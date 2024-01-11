Start planning those summer getaways with these top rated sites.

Northumberland is known for its natural beauty, that both visitors and locals can explore, and a plethora of excellent campsites and caravan parks.

As winter slowly comes to an end, why not get ahead of the game and get your spring and summer getaways booked early?

Here are the top 18 rated campsites and caravan parks from Beadnell to Amble, as rated by Google reviews. To check out sites and parks from Berwick to Beadnell, check out this previous story.

Beadnell Hall Caravan Park has a 4.9 rating from 21 reviews.

Beadnell Hall Caravan Park has a 4.9 rating from 21 reviews.

Doxford Farm Camping, near Alnwick, has a 4.8 rating from 59 reviews.

Whitton Glebe Caravan Park, near Rothbury, has a 4.8 rating from 53 reviews.