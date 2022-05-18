The A-Z of Northumberland: 26 must-see places to visit on holiday this summer

1. A is for Alnwick

We're spoilt for choice to start off but we can't go further than Alnwick, the county town of Northumberland, with its majestic castle. Throw in a visit to the beautiful Alnwick Garden and a wander around the historic town centre with its array of fine shops and bars and it's a great day out. Others to consider would have to include Alnmouth, voted one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times, and the rapidly improving port of Amble.

Photo: National World