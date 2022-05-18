Highlights of Northumberland.

The A to Z of Northumberland: 26 must-see places to visit this summer

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 18th May 2022
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 8:52 am

Here are 26 ideas from across the county, from A to Z

1. A is for Alnwick

We're spoilt for choice to start off but we can't go further than Alnwick, the county town of Northumberland, with its majestic castle. Throw in a visit to the beautiful Alnwick Garden and a wander around the historic town centre with its array of fine shops and bars and it's a great day out. Others to consider would have to include Alnmouth, voted one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times, and the rapidly improving port of Amble.

2. B is for Bamburgh

No holiday to Northumberland is complete without a visit to Bamburgh, recently voted the UK's best beach resort by Which? The stunning beach, majestic castle and pretty village are simply lovely. Others to consider would have to include historic Berwick-upon-Tweed and Beadnell with its fabulous beach.

3. C is for Cragside

The National Trust estate of Cragside, near Rothbury, is an absolute wonder. The grounds are a riot of rhododendrons in late spring and a wander around the house which once belonged to Victorian industrialist Lord Armstrong is a fascinating history lesson. Others to consider would have to include the pretty coastal village of Craster, home of Craster Kippers, and - for the more active - a hike in the Cheviots.

4. D is for Druridge Bay

Northumberland is blessed with many fine beaches but one of the biggest and best is the seven mile sweep of Druridge Bay. Another to consider would have to be Dunstanburgh Castle, with fine walks from nearby Embleton and Craster.

