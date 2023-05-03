The Northumberland coast is an increasingly popular tourist destination and there are dozens of caravan sites to choose from.
Here are the top 15 according to Google (minimum 10 reviews).
1. Annstead Farm
Annstead Farm near Beadnell has a 4.8 rating from 168 reviews. Photo: Google
2. Old Mill Caravan Site
Old Mill Caravan Site at West Kyloe, near Belford, has a 4.8 rating from 78 reviews. Photo: Google
3. Beadnell Hall
Beadnell Hall Caravan Park has a 4.8 rating from 19 reviews. Photo: Google
4. Chapel View
Chaoel View Caravans in Christon Bank has a 4.8 rating from 10 reviews. Photo: Google