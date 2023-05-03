News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
2 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
18 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
18 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
20 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
Top-rated caravan parks in Northumberland.Top-rated caravan parks in Northumberland.
Top-rated caravan parks in Northumberland.

The 15 best caravan parks on the Northumberland coast as rated by Google

The Northumberland coast is an increasingly popular tourist destination and there are dozens of caravan sites to choose from.

By Ian Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are the top 15 according to Google (minimum 10 reviews).

Annstead Farm near Beadnell has a 4.8 rating from 168 reviews.

1. Annstead Farm

Annstead Farm near Beadnell has a 4.8 rating from 168 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Old Mill Caravan Site at West Kyloe, near Belford, has a 4.8 rating from 78 reviews.

2. Old Mill Caravan Site

Old Mill Caravan Site at West Kyloe, near Belford, has a 4.8 rating from 78 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Beadnell Hall Caravan Park has a 4.8 rating from 19 reviews.

3. Beadnell Hall

Beadnell Hall Caravan Park has a 4.8 rating from 19 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chaoel View Caravans in Christon Bank has a 4.8 rating from 10 reviews.

4. Chapel View

Chaoel View Caravans in Christon Bank has a 4.8 rating from 10 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:NorthumberlandGoogle