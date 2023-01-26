Sykes Holiday Cottages has revealed that Northumberland bookings for January are up 34% year on year in 2023.

Research commissioned by the firm also recently revealed that holiday let bookings in Northumberland were up 40% last year compared with 2019, with Alnwick, Amble and Bamburgh the county’s most popular places to visit.

Nationally, the number of people searching for a staycation almost tripled in January.

Searches on its website for UK holidays were up 274% month-on-month at the start of January, also surpassing levels seen this time last year.

As a result, bookings for its UK holiday lets this summer are currently up 28% year-on-year, with the holiday let rental agency expecting that figure to continue to grow as the summer months draw closer.

Graham Donoghue, CEO of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “The shift towards staycations had already begun pre-Covid, but our bookings over the past year - and during the last month in particular - would suggest that there are still no signs of this slowing.

“Uncertainty around Covid restrictions has seemingly been replaced with another worry – increased pressure on household budgets – which has encouraged some to reconsider their plans, turning to staycations as the better value option.