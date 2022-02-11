Study ranks the 10 most beautiful beaches in the world - and it includes Bamburgh!
A new study has revealed that Bamburgh has one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.
To crown the most beautiful beach in the world, the travel experts at Kuoni used eye-tracking technology to study which beaches people's eyes were drawn to the most.
The results revealed that Niyama Private Island Beach in the Maldives was the most appealing to the eye and with its bright blue waters and captivating white sands, it's easy to see why this tropical beach was crowned the most beautiful overall.
Dubai’s Al Sufouh Beach and Bai Sao on the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc placed second and third.
Asian beaches prove to be the most beautiful according to the research, with four beaches in the top ten.
Bamburgh was ranked sixth – more visually arresting than beaches in Hawaii and the Philippines – perhaps because of its striking castle.
The study used a unique way to gather the data, participants were asked to look at a series of images of 50 of the world’s most famous natural landmarks and their eye movements were tracked using AI technology, data on which images drew the eye for the longest was then analysed to reveal the most eye-catching natural wonders.
The top 10 most beautiful beaches around the world:
Niyama Private Island Beach, The Maldives
Al Sufouh Beach, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bai Sao, Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Cape Drastis, Corfu, Greece
Pensacola Beach, Florida, USA
Bamburgh Beach, Northumberland, UK
Numana Alta Beach, Italy
Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand
Na Pali Coast, Kauai, Hawaii, USA
Boracay White Beach, Philippines
Full research can be found here: https://www.kuoni.co.uk/best-natural-wonders-and-beaches