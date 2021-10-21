Statistics show rising popularity of Northumberland villages for autumn breaks

The Northumberland villages of Bamburgh and Alnmouth are among the most popular UK destinations for a cosy staycation.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:22 pm
That’s according to research by holiday rentals marketplace HomeToGo which looked into the top trending destinations for cosy staycations, uncovering which market towns and chocolate-box villages have seen the most significant increases in interest for 2021 autumn holidays.

The Welsh village of Llangollen tops the list after a 461% increase compared to 2020 in UK travellers using HomeToGo.co.uk between January 1 and - September 9, 2021 using check-in dates from September 22 - December 21, 2021.

Bamburgh was second with a 352% increase and Alnmouth was fourth with a 233% increase.

The research was released alongside the launch of its new holiday home, the Wildwood Spa in Devon.

The top 10

1 Llangollen, Denbighshire

2 Bamburgh, Northumberland

3 Bakewell, Derbyshire

4 Alnmouth, Northumberland

5 Keswick, Cumbria

6 Tintagel, Cornwall

7 Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire

8 Windermere, Cumbria

9 Pickering, North Yorkshire

10 Dunkeld, Perthshire

