Statistics show rising popularity of Northumberland villages for autumn breaks

The UK's top trending destinations for cosy autumn travel. Clockwise, from top left, Alnmouth, Llangollen, Bamburgh and Bakewell.

That’s according to research by holiday rentals marketplace HomeToGo which looked into the top trending destinations for cosy staycations, uncovering which market towns and chocolate-box villages have seen the most significant increases in interest for 2021 autumn holidays.

The Welsh village of Llangollen tops the list after a 461% increase compared to 2020 in UK travellers using HomeToGo.co.uk between January 1 and - September 9, 2021 using check-in dates from September 22 - December 21, 2021.

Bamburgh was second with a 352% increase and Alnmouth was fourth with a 233% increase.

The research was released alongside the launch of its new holiday home, the Wildwood Spa in Devon.

The top 10

1 Llangollen, Denbighshire

2 Bamburgh, Northumberland

3 Bakewell, Derbyshire

4 Alnmouth, Northumberland

5 Keswick, Cumbria

6 Tintagel, Cornwall

7 Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire

8 Windermere, Cumbria

9 Pickering, North Yorkshire

10 Dunkeld, Perthshire