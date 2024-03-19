Seahouses ranked as one of the best UK staycation destinations for Easter bank holiday
An influx of people visiting the seaside this bank holiday is expected after a survey from VisitEngland revealed that 6.5 million Britons are planning an overnight holiday in the UK for Easter weekend.
This, combined with the hashtags #ukstaycation and #ukbeach trending with nearly 400 million views on TikTok, has motivated UK Saunas to list the 12 best coastal towns and villages the UK has to offer.
UK Saunas gave each seaside destination a relaxation score with categories for points including the safest beaches for swimming and their average sea temperature, well-being health factors to assess the areas’ relaxation scores and TripAdvisor and Google Reviews for the number of four to five star spas and hotels in each town that were considered ‘relaxing’ by guests.
Seahouses received a total relaxation score of 539 and was ranked in fifth place overall. It was beaten by Marazion in fourth place, Fowey in third place, Thorpeness in second place and St Helens, Isle of Wight, in first place.
Seahouses did, however, take the top spot for the most relaxing seaside town for cold-water swimming with a score of 76, which aligns with the number of cold water enthusiasts who visit to enjoy the invigorating benefits of plunging into the North Sea.
The village missed out on the top 10 for the number of four to five star spas in the UK, but placed in fourth for its number of four to five star relaxing hotels.
More Brits are taking staycations now that mental health challenges have been exacerbated by the cost of living crisis and wellness expert and director of UK Saunas, Brian Clarke, explained: “45.8 million adults in the UK experience anxiety and depression on any given week, but studies have consistently demonstrated that seaside trips provide a notable decrease in cortisol levels, the stress hormone, offering a much-needed respite from the daily grind.
“Staycations average £142.73 per night, making it an attractive option for those seeking rest without breaking the bank and bringing an estimated £1.8 billion boost to the economy."
More details on UK Sauna’s study can be found on their blog.