Peter and Michele Moralee, together with their three daughters, Ruth, Jenny and Kathryn have built three wooden roundhouses between Glanton and Powburn

The glamping accommodation, which boasts views of the Cheviot Hills, pays homage to life in the Breamish Valley over 2,000 years ago, where perched on hill tops, people lived in wooden roundhouses in Iron Age hillforts.

The roundhouses will feature in the new series of ‘Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes’ scheduled to be broadcast in January.

Robson Green with the Moralee family. Picture: Zoila Brozas

Ruth says: “It was such a pleasure to have Robson to stay. He loved the views, the curved interiors and our wildflower meadow. We can’t wait to appear on his new series next year.

“We’ve created our own hidden gem in Northumberland. It’s hard to explain the feeling you get when you’re inside each roundhouse. With curved lines, reclaimed wood and giant windows facing outwards towards the hills, they really are rather special. A sunken bath at sunset also needs to be on your bucket list!"

She added: “We want to give people the chance to truly relax, unplug and unwind in the great outdoors, far away from the stresses of everyday life.”

The Moralee family has run a holiday cottage business in Branton for over 30 years.

A view of the Cheviots from Brough Law.

Pete and Michele’s son Peter heads up this part of the business alongside The Bosk Restaurant and Wedding Venue.

For more information, please visit www.breamishvalley.co.uk/the-roundhouses

The three new roundhouses.

Robson Green takes a closer look at the accommodation with Ruth Oldfield. Picture: Zoila Brozas