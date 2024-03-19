Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stays at Neville Tower and The Clock Tower are normally booked up months in advance.

However, seven-night options are available from March 29 to April 5 – with 15% off.

‘Crabtree & Crabtree is delighted to share the incredible opportunity for a discounted stay within Northumberland’s legendary Bamburgh Castle, complete with exclusive access to the castle grounds and panoramic views over Bamburgh beach and Holy Island,’ states marketing material

The view from the Clock Tower apartment at Bamburgh Castle. Picture: Crabtree & Crabtree

‘Choose to stay in one of two medieval towers, which have been immaculately restored and refurbished, offering a remarkably special family holiday.

‘This Easter, Bamburgh Castle has some fantastic family activities on offer - guests can immerse themselves in the incredible history of the castle, or take part in some exciting dinosaur adventures.’

7nights at Neville Tower at Bamburgh Castle (sleeps 4) is available exclusively through Crabtree & Crabtree on offer at £2,840 (reduced from £3,300, saving £495)

7nights at The Clocktower at Bamburgh Castle (sleeps 4 + 1) is available exclusively through Crabtree & Crabtree on offer at £3,048.25 (reduced from £3,545, saving £531.75)