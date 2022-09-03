Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ramside Hall is inviting couples to explore the newest wedding venue within its Country Durham grounds; the Dove treehouse.

The award-winning hotel, golf course and spa plans to welcome lovebirds for a closer look at a wedding open evening on Thursday, September 8 between 5pm and 7pm.

Dove is the latest addition to a number of new treehouse properties within the venue’s 350-acre grounds.

The Dove treehouse at Ramside Hall can accommodate up to 40 guests for a wedding ceremony, followed by reception drinks on the terrace. Picture: Sorted PR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Hall Hotel, said: “Dove is proving a very popular option for couples, which is why we are giving people the opportunity to see for themselves how it looks when set for a wedding.”

One of Ramside’s four larger treehouses, Dove features floor-to-ceiling windows, a wraparound balcony, roll-top copper bath, log-burning stove and hot tubs.

Read more:

The premises also has three bedrooms, a large sitting area and a balcony.

When dressed for a wedding, it can accommodate up to 40 guests for a ceremony, with reception drinks then hosted on the terrace.

Guests to the open evening on Thursday can find out more about Ramside’s 2023 wedding package for Dove, which includes a three-course wedding breakfast, the hotel’s sommelier’s choice of wines and overnight accommodation in Dove – complete with hot tub - for the bridal couple, as well as spa access the following day.

The midweek packages start from £2,650, with weekends from £3,050 – both based on a minimum of 10 guests.