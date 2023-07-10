The government has just announced the result of a consultation into permitted development rights (PDR), which will allow temporary campsites to extend their opening from 28 to 60 days.

Founder of Campsites.co.uk, Martin Smith, said: "This news will be welcomed by a large number of farmers and landowners who opened pop-up campsites during Covid after permitted development rights were extended to 56 days, only to have the viability of their site become limited when those extended rights expired at the end of 2021."

In addition to extended opening, the new rules which apply from July 26 this year mean that: Pop-up campsites will be limited to 50 pitches; Campervans and motorhomes can stay, in addition to tents - but not caravans; Movable toilets and waste disposal facilities will now be required, but shower facilities remain optional.

The extension, which is part of the government's levelling up agenda, has been the subject of some debate with vocal opposition from organisations such as the National Park Authority and does bring some additional responsibilities for temporary campsites.

They must give advance written notice to their local planning authority each year, including a copy of the site plan and intended opening dates

A licence will be required to open for more than 42 consecutive days, though sites without a licence can instead have a break between two or more shorter periods which add up to 60 days

A caravan site licence or certificate from a club with an exemption will be required in order to welcome campervans and motorhomes

The existing rules have also been simplified and clarified to reduce the complexity of correct interpretation, including the removal of the right for small numbers of caravans to stay for up to two nights at a time, depending on the site's acreage.

Certain protected locations (including listed buildings, SSSIs, scheduled monuments) are excluded. Sites within Flood Zones 2 and 3 will require prior approval following a site-specific flood risk assessment.