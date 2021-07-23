Plans lodged for pop-up campsites as Northumberland landowners seek to take advantage of high demand

A number of planning applications seeking permission for pop-up campsites have been lodged in Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 2:38 pm

Landowners are keen to take advantage of high demand for visitor accommodation by offering fields to campers on a temporary basis this summer.

Last year, to help the tourism industry, the government allowed a temporary doubling of the timeframe – from 28 days to 56 days - within which landowners can utilise existing permitted development rights to put agricultural land to a different use.

An application has been submitted for a pop-up campsite of 20 grass pitches and portable toilets at Peppermoor Farm, near Longhoughton.

Plans have been lodged for pop-up campsites.

Another has been lodged for a pop-up glamping site on land south east of Glororum Farm Cottages, Belford.

And a request has also been made for a pop-up campsite for 20 tents at Wagtail Farm, near Rothbury.

An application has also been made for a temporary glamping site on land west of Hemscott Hill, near Widdrington.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Northumberland