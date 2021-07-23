Plans lodged for pop-up campsites as Northumberland landowners seek to take advantage of high demand

Landowners are keen to take advantage of high demand for visitor accommodation by offering fields to campers on a temporary basis this summer.

Last year, to help the tourism industry, the government allowed a temporary doubling of the timeframe – from 28 days to 56 days - within which landowners can utilise existing permitted development rights to put agricultural land to a different use.

An application has been submitted for a pop-up campsite of 20 grass pitches and portable toilets at Peppermoor Farm, near Longhoughton.

Plans have been lodged for pop-up campsites.

Another has been lodged for a pop-up glamping site on land south east of Glororum Farm Cottages, Belford.

And a request has also been made for a pop-up campsite for 20 tents at Wagtail Farm, near Rothbury.

An application has also been made for a temporary glamping site on land west of Hemscott Hill, near Widdrington.