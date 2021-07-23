Plans lodged for pop-up campsites as Northumberland landowners seek to take advantage of high demand
A number of planning applications seeking permission for pop-up campsites have been lodged in Northumberland.
Landowners are keen to take advantage of high demand for visitor accommodation by offering fields to campers on a temporary basis this summer.
Last year, to help the tourism industry, the government allowed a temporary doubling of the timeframe – from 28 days to 56 days - within which landowners can utilise existing permitted development rights to put agricultural land to a different use.
An application has been submitted for a pop-up campsite of 20 grass pitches and portable toilets at Peppermoor Farm, near Longhoughton.
Another has been lodged for a pop-up glamping site on land south east of Glororum Farm Cottages, Belford.
And a request has also been made for a pop-up campsite for 20 tents at Wagtail Farm, near Rothbury.
An application has also been made for a temporary glamping site on land west of Hemscott Hill, near Widdrington.