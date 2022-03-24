An application has been lodged with Northumberland County Council by Raglan Cottage Caravan Park in Ancroft.

It is seeking permission to increase its touring caravan pitches to 37, extend the site to include caravan pitches and create a new camping area.

Permission is also sought for a new caravan storage area created during the Covid pandemic.

The Raglan site in 2011.

It is also proposing to install a new package treatment plant.

Raglan Cottage Caravan Park was first developed about 10 years ago under a Caravan and Camping Club licence.

It has gradually been developed over the years to provide a reception area and new toilet block.

A planning report on behalf of applicant Eric Horsburgh said: “During the course of the last two years and increased demand during the Covid pandemic, the applicant has responded to demand for touring caravan pitches within the existing boundary. This application therefore seeks to regularise these changes.

“It is now proposed that a total of 37 touring caravan pitches will be offered on the site

“Withing the original site boundary, 29 plots with hook-ups have been created and this increases the number of plots on the original site area by approximately five over that which it has been operating for many years.

"In addition to these, a further eight plots are being provided immediately beyond the original southern boundary of the site.

"It is proposed that the remaining grassed area to the south can be used for camping.”