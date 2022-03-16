Northumberland ready to welcome tourists back with open arms after 'difficult time' of last two years

Visit Northumberland and Northumberland County Council want to encourage local tourism workers and businesses to get involved and spread the ‘You’re Welcome’ message being promoted during English Tourism Week (March 18-27).

Andrew Fox, chairman of Visit Northumberland, said: “Tourism is extremely valuable in Northumberland, in 2019 the industry brought in £1.04 billion and employed over 13,000 people directly.

"That’s why it’s important that we commend the individuals who work so hard to offer outstanding visitor experiences throughout the county and country.

Northumberland's beaches and coastlines are recognised by many as some of the world's best.

"It is fantastic to see VisitEngland focusing on those working in tourism for English Tourism Week 2022, spreading the message that we are ready and waiting for visitors after the difficult time that tourism has faced over the last two years.”

The campaign comes after Northumberland was listed fourth in The New York Times’s list of top 52 places to visit in the world and Bamburgh beach was voted the eighth best beach in Europe in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Hexham was voted the happiest place to live in the UK, and the list goes on. Northumberland was also awarded its second Michelin star, as Pine was thrilled to appear in the Michelin Guide 2022 and Restaurant Hjem retained its Michelin star status from 2021.