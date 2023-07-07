Northumberland rated top destination in UK for camping holidays
The county’s campsites came out with the top rating in a study carried out by outdoor experts at GO Outdoors.
They said: “Northumberland grabs the top spot as the highest-rated holiday destination for camping, with 4.87 out of 5 stars.
"Filled with breath-taking natural landscapes, Northumberland is surrounded by lush, green valleys and forests, perfect for outdoor adventures.
“Not only are there many family and pet-friendly campsite options but you can also soak in its dramatic cliff-edged coastline whilst immersing yourself in a truly authentic camping experience.
“The Coast and Castles Campsite is a great location situated only one mile from the beach and St Oswald’s Way, a long-distance walking route.
"Not only is it dog-friendly but you can also easily explore some of the finest landscapes and fascinating history Northumberland has to offer.”
The top 10:
1 Northumberland 4.87
2 Caernarfonshire 4.85
3 Devon 4.82
4 Cornwall 4.81
5= Cambridgeshire 4.79
5= Essex and Suffolk 4.79
7 Cardiganshire 4.77
8 Yorkshire 4.76
9 Whitby 4.75
10 Pembrokeshire 4.69
Northumberland also takes second spot in the ranking of most affordable campsites in the UK, behind Lincolnshire.
The top 10:
1 Lincolnshire £82.87
2 Northumberland £85.83
3 Derbyshire £90.28
4 Cumbria £98.08
5 Cambridgeshire £103.80
6 Nottinghamshire £104.48
7 Gloucestershire £110.63
8 Shropshire £111.56
9 Norfolk £111.82
10 Yorkshire £111.89