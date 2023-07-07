The county’s campsites came out with the top rating in a study carried out by outdoor experts at GO Outdoors.

They said: “Northumberland grabs the top spot as the highest-rated holiday destination for camping, with 4.87 out of 5 stars.

"Filled with breath-taking natural landscapes, Northumberland is surrounded by lush, green valleys and forests, perfect for outdoor adventures.

Northumberland has been rated the best camping destination.

“Not only are there many family and pet-friendly campsite options but you can also soak in its dramatic cliff-edged coastline whilst immersing yourself in a truly authentic camping experience.

“The Coast and Castles Campsite is a great location situated only one mile from the beach and St Oswald’s Way, a long-distance walking route.

"Not only is it dog-friendly but you can also easily explore some of the finest landscapes and fascinating history Northumberland has to offer.”

The top 10:

1 Northumberland 4.87

2 Caernarfonshire 4.85

3 Devon 4.82

4 Cornwall 4.81

5= Cambridgeshire 4.79

5= Essex and Suffolk 4.79

7 Cardiganshire 4.77

8 Yorkshire 4.76

9 Whitby 4.75

10 Pembrokeshire 4.69

Northumberland also takes second spot in the ranking of most affordable campsites in the UK, behind Lincolnshire.

The top 10:

1 Lincolnshire £82.87

2 Northumberland £85.83

3 Derbyshire £90.28

4 Cumbria £98.08

5 Cambridgeshire £103.80

6 Nottinghamshire £104.48

7 Gloucestershire £110.63

8 Shropshire £111.56

9 Norfolk £111.82