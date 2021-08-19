Northumberland ranked among best places in UK for a family staycation

Northumberland has been ranked among the best family staycation locations in the UK.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 2:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th August 2021, 4:05 pm

New research has analysed 100+ locations to reveal the best staycation for a family in the UK.

London takes the top spot, with Bristol and the Peak District also ranked highly.

The study, by Shoe Zone, considered six different factors including the average cost per night in August, number of family friendly activities, number of free activities, the average temperature, average rainfall, and the number of cheap eats.

Anthony Smith, chief executive at Shoe Zone, said: “Whilst demand is particularly high for locations such as Cornwall and Devon, we wanted to conduct some research into other locations around the country which would be perfect for a family break

“We hope our guide provides some useful inspiration for families that may not have planned a break yet and looking to book a last-minute getaway!”

Top 10:

London

Bristol

Peak District

Nottingham

Norwich

Birmingham

Leicester

Brighton

York

Northumberland

