Northumberland has been ranked as one of the UK's most affordable staycation destinations

Northumberland has been ranked as one of the most affordable staycation destinations in the UK.
By Charlie Watson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read

A new study, conducted by experts at GO Outdoors, looked at the average campsite costs for three nights and found that Northumberland was the second most affordable trip costing just £85.83.

About Northumberland, the experts wrote: “The county is surrounded by natural beauty and has some of the finest scenery in the country.

"There are a series of campsites in this county that offer pet-friendly options. The Walkmill Campsite located in Warkworth is perfect for those looking for a more tranquil camping experience in a private setting for a spacious tent.

Northumberland has been ranked as one of the most affordable places to visit for a staycation.
"Not only can you bring your four-legged companion with you, but it’s located just minutes away from the coast.”

The study also compared the best camping holidays in the UK and Northumberland was ranked as the best in the country.

Speaking about camping in the county, the experts added: “Northumberland takes the top spot as the highest-rated holiday destination for camping, with 4.87/5 stars.

"Filled with breathtaking natural landscapes, Northumberland is surrounded by lush, green valleys and forests, perfect for outdoor adventures.”

