The Northumberland couple whose unique holiday lets have featured on BBC show Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes said filming with the programme was “an unforgettable experience.”

Jane and Charles Armstrong run four glamping units on their working farm Middlemoor, near Alnwick, which Robson has visited on two separate occasions to film for the programme.

In an episode of the current season Robson and his sisters stay in a converted canal boat on the farm named Miss Ellie, after Robson stayed in a showman’s wagon named Plover with his wife in the first season. Both episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

Jane said: “Hosting Robson Green for his Weekend Escapes series was an unforgettable experience for us and welcoming him back for the second time felt like having an old friend return.

“Being able to share our unique glamping experience with Robson and his sisters was an absolute honour as they have a genuine warmth and appreciation for Northumberland and its local businesses.

“We are so excited for everyone to see Middlemoor Farm Holidays on Friday’s episode and cannot wait to showcase the charm of our accommodation and the breathtaking beauty of Northumberland to a wider audience."

The farm has two canal boats and two showman’s wagons that are available to book as glamping accommodation.

Both boats originate from the Kenner and Avon Canal in Wiltshire and were the first units to be converted and set up at Middlemoor.

The wagons, refurbished in a style that celebrates Jane and Charles’ love of Land Rovers, were added to the farm in 2021.

