Newton Hall.

Wedding experts at Aura Print scoured social media for the most popular wedding venues nationwide, and tallied Instagram hashtag numbers to reveal which venue stands out as the most memorable for weddings this autumn/winter.

Newton Hall at High Newton-by-the-Sea took 13th spot, achieving a notable 18,600 hashtags on Instagram.

It has been owned by The Apartment Group for 13 years but recent expansion means it now employs more than 200 people.

