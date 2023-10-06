News you can trust since 1854
Newton Hall has been named as one of the UK’s most Instagrammed wedding venues.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
Newton Hall.Newton Hall.
Wedding experts at Aura Print scoured social media for the most popular wedding venues nationwide, and tallied Instagram hashtag numbers to reveal which venue stands out as the most memorable for weddings this autumn/winter.

Newton Hall at High Newton-by-the-Sea took 13th spot, achieving a notable 18,600 hashtags on Instagram.

It has been owned by The Apartment Group for 13 years but recent expansion means it now employs more than 200 people.

Topping the wedding venues list with an eye-opening 196,000 Instagram hashtags is the 18th-century Baroque masterpiece, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. Hampton Court Palace in Surrey takes second place, boasting a staggering 181,000 Instagram hashtags, with Leeds Castle in Kent taking third place with 117,000 hashtags.

