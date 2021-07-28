Having reviewed over 160 places across the UK to collate the data, covering both towns and villages, the results show that Keswick in the Lake District is the prettiest town with Tenby in Wales and Salcombe in Devon also making the top three.

Bamburgh which was named the UK’s best seaside destination by Which? earlier this year, takes fifth place.

Each town was scored on multiple ranking factors, including how many awards it has, the number of Instagram hashtags, how many times it featured in articles featuring ‘UK's prettiest places’ and ‘UK's prettiest towns and villages’, local National Trust sites and the number of Google images.

Shannon Keary, PR & communications Manager at FBM Holidays, said: “We're so proud to have such stunning towns and villages right here in the UK. Whilst cities are so often highlighted for their Instagrammability, it's been a pleasure to shine a light on some of the smaller locations which are just breathtakingly beautiful.

"This research has certainly given us plenty of inspiration for our 2021/2022 travel plans and we hope that many others will be equally as eager to get out and see these spots in real life."

For more details visit http://https://www.fbmholidays.co.uk/guides/uks-prettiest-towns-and-villages

*Data was collected by FBM Holidays during June 2021.

The top 10 prettiest towns are:

Keswick, Lake District, Cumbria

Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Salcombe, Devon

Bamburgh beach and castle. Picture by Jane Coltman

Cirencester, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire

Bamburgh, Northumberland

Whitby, North Yorkshire

Rye, East Sussex

Bakewell, Peak District, Derbyshire

Aberaeron, Ceredigion

Burford, Cotswolds, Oxfordshire