New plans for holiday lodges with hot tubs and fire pits in Northumberland

Nine timber lodges with fire pits and sunken hot tubs are proposed in woods east of Grade II-listed Newton Hall, Newton-on-the-Moor, known as the Garden and Rush Plantations.

A report on applicant Paul Hindhaugh’s behalf states: ‘Tourism accounts for a higher than average contribution to the economy in Northumberland.

‘Market research identifies that there are a number of huts and lodges within Northumberland. However, there are few high quality options, all of which are in high demand.

A planning application has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

‘Hindhaugh Homes has identified this potential gap in the market, and find themselves best placed to deliver on these opportunities, to provide high quality, design driven lodges, in an ideal location.

‘In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, providing varied high quality accommodation will facilitate the recovery from the period of restrictions, by encouraging visitors to the area.’

The proposed two-bedroom lodges would be located as far west as possible on the site, to minimise the impact of noise from the nearby A1.

The report adds: ‘The woodlands allow the lodges to be fully hidden from the surrounding area, minimising impact on the landscape and neighbouring Grade II-listed building.

‘The plan also highlights the opportunity to maximise on long range view for some of the cabins, looking down the valley over the agricultural land.

‘The existing track through the site will be retained and improved, providing access to the proposed lodges.’

There would be three different designs, in blackened timber with large glazed elements, and they would be primarily single storey with some mezzanine platforms.

There would be parking for 18 vehicles.

A planning report adds: ‘The ethos behind the proposed development is intended to bring the tourist experience close to nature with the design of the lodges taking cues from the woodland setting selected for the proposal.