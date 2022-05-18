New plan lodged for glamping pods on Northumberland coast

An application by W Curry & Son is seeking permission for three glamping pods at Howick Scar Farm, near Craster.

The application was withdrawn last year so an ecology survey could to be carried out but has now been resubmitted.

The pods, on the east side of the farm steading overlooking the coast, would be capable of sleeping six people in total.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howick Scar Farm.

“Due to its location the holding lends itself as an ideal base from which to develop a diversified tourism venture to supplement the existing farming business,” states a report on the applicant’s behalf.

It continues: “Modern UK agriculture is currently facing unprecedented financial pressure in light of Brexit and the reform of agricultural subsidies.

"Farmers of all kinds are therefore under greater pressure than ever to look at the profitability of their enterprises and actively seek out opportunities to diversify income streams to remain viable.

"The current pandemic has also created an increased demand for tourism accommodation within the UK.

“These factors combined justify the investment and decision to apply for the proposed development by the applicant.”

The proposed site is in a grazing field called ‘Sea Hill’ on elevated ground known as the ‘Long Heugh’.

The proposal is to provide car parking next to the existing building with pedestrian access only to the pods via the existing track