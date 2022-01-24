New luxury holidays venture puts focus on Northumberland seaside village

One of the holiday homes with views over Craster.

Clive Sykes, founder and former owner of Skyes Cottages, has launched Catch The Breeze Retreats – with three of its five properties in the Northumberland seaside village.

Not a man to rest on his laurels, Clive and the team have also acquired a former mill near Beadnell, close to the sand dunes and surrounded by National Trust land, which is due for completion in 2023.

“It’s in my blood,” says Clive as to why he has set out on this new venture.

One of the properties in the Catch The Breeze Retreats portfolio.

“The vast depth of knowledge and experience gained over the years combined with my sheer passion for great holiday experiences has led me to this point.

“Many people have historically felt that self-catering holiday options here in the UK were boring when compared with exotic alternatives abroad, but that couldn’t be further from the truth in my opinion. There is so much to discover right here in the UK, often within only a couple of hours from your doorstep.

“The big difference about Catch The Breeze Retreats is that we manage every aspect and place incredibly high value on our customer service.

“We own the properties within the group, therefore we’re able to control the whole customer experience journey, and ensure a positive stay is always had, something that can’t be guaranteed when simply paying through a booking agent.

Three of the properties in the collection are in Craster.

“As soon as someone enquires with us, there is a person at the end of the phone or email who will explain the options available, the checking-in process, provide guests with recommendations for places to eat, local attractions and family day out options.

"Furthermore, with the local knowledge the team has, as an example, we’re able to recommend restaurants that often require booking well in advance so guests can plan their stays just as they hope and avoid any disappointment.”

Clive continued: "We have three properties within the coastal fishing village of Craster as it is such a beautiful part of the world. From ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle, and tranquil coves, to the local kipper smokehouse which is well regarded to be a firm favourite of the Royal Family, there really is something for everyone.”