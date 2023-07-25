News you can trust since 1854
New eco-cabins launched at Tranwell Farm campsite near Morpeth

A Northumberland glamping site has launched a pair of new, fully off-grid, luxury lodges.
By Ian Smith
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST

Tranwell Farm Campsite, near Morpeth, has been supplied with the eco-lodges by Wigwam Cabins.

Being completely off grid, they are powered by a huge array of solar panels which power the gas combi boiler, a tv, fridge and lighting and fits perfectly with the ‘green’ ethos at Tranwell Farm.

Sarah Holmes, co-owner of Tranwell Farm Campsite, said: “We are really excited to launch our two new eco-cabins.

The new eco-lodge.The new eco-lodge.
The new eco-lodge.
"Ash Lodge and Oak Lodge complement our site perfectly, nestled in a quiet spot in an area of woodland to the side of our small eco-campsite.

"Each lodge has lovely open plan living/dining areas, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a spacious shower room. The lodges have wonderful views out through the woods and across the fields of our family farm.”

Charles Gulland, managing director of Wigwam Cabins said: “We are delighted to be working with Sarah and Philip at Tranwell Farm, being the first site to showcase our new eco-cabin.

"The cabins combine eco-friendly features and design aesthetics that establish a connection between the indoors and outdoors, making it the perfect addition to Tranwell Farm.”

The living space.The living space.
The living space.

Bookings can be made through wigwamholidays.com

