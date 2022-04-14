New campsite opens for business on Northumberland coast

The small family campsite is nestled within Druridge Bay Country Park, a short walk from one of the county’s best beaches.

Once fully complete there will be 20 touring caravan or campervan pitches, each available with electric and water, as well as eight tent pitches, all available with electric.

While the campsite first opens, it is only at a limited capacity, with 12 campervan/ caravan pitches and seven tent pitches available (all without electric hook up).

Druridge Bay Country Park caravan and campsite.

Toilets and showers are located within the visitor centre /cafe building.

Facilities will ultimately include shower/toilet washrooms, (including disabled), a kitchen area for washing dishes and a waste-water disposal point

In the park itself there’s a children’s play park, on-site cafe and information centre and, with purchase of a permit, watersports on the lake.

To book a pitch, go to https://nland.uk/Druridge

Full payment is required 24 hours after reserving a pitch.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “It’s been a long-held ambition to allow a limited amount of overnight camping at this country park and it’s a spectacular location to stay.

“It’s all part of our major investment and improvement programme in our Country Parks and we were keen to get the first plots open for business as soon as possible.

“We are confident visitors will enjoy their stay in this beautiful part of our county.”