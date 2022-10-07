From Great Danes to lap dogs, Macdonald Hotels has launched its first ever ‘Top of the Pups’ competition with applications open now.

To enter, owners have to submit a images or videos of their pups which showcase their best model poses. Macdonald Hotels & Resorts will select seven regional winners, including one dog from the north east, with the winner being decided via social media.

The chosen pooch will become the star of the hotels marketing campaign for the upcoming year, featuring in all its pet friendly adverts across its website, social media and press activity.

Could your dog be the face of hotel chain?

As the official face of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, the model will be given the chance to travel to select venues, which are in some of the most picturesque places in the UK, from the Solent Coast to the Scottish Highlands.

While the group has always provided dog-friendly rooms, it plans to expand its offering with a new specially designed food and drink offering, and dog butler service in the coming months.

Peter Llewellyn, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, regional MD, said: “Dogs are just as much a part of the family as everyone else, so it’s right that they get to enjoy all the wonderful sights, and smells, that Britain has to offer.”

Guests, and their dogs, will receive a 20% discount on autumn breaks when they book direct with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts until December 23.

