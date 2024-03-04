Currently renowned for servicing luxury weddings, the modernisation is in line with Brinkburn’s repositioning as a retreat venue and ambition to attract a wellbeing community to the picturesque spot near the banks of the River Coquet.

The Barn offers a unique blend of modern design and rustic charm, creating an inviting atmosphere for relaxation and reflection. The Loft serves as an ideal setting for mat work and sitting workshops, while downstairs is suited to fitness training, meetings, or practical workshops.

The Grade II listed building was once the parish post office, and retains its historical charm with three arches providing an outdoor dining space. A functioning post box stands as a reminder of its past.

The estate has luxury cottages on site with everything needed for a rejuvenating stay. Between wellness classes and dining, guests can explore the extensive grounds with scenic walking trails and tranquil riverside views.

"We are thrilled to introduce Brinkburn Barn as the newest addition to our estate," said Mark Fenwick, owner of Brinkburn Northumberland.

"With its unique design and serene surroundings, we believe the renovated Barn will attract a community dedicated to holistic wellbeing."

The new business endeavour has gained an encouraging amount of traction already, with wellbeing instructors from all over the UK hosting a mix of residential retreats and day workshops throughout 2024.

