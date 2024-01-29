Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bailiffgate Hotel, located on the site of the former Duchess High School, comprises a modern five-story building adjoining the beautiful Georgian former schoolhouse.

The multi-million pound project on the building, owned by Northumberland Estates, has been delayed due to its age but, once finished, it will offer 48 bedrooms, suites and apartments as well as a stylish, bar, restaurant and private dining room.

A number of key staff have now been appointed, including Bernard Bloodworth, a former pupil at the school, who has been appointed general manager.

He said: "While the delays to the hotel have been frustrating, we are absolutely determined to get this right.

“Bailiffgate House holds a lot of memories for the people of Alnwick, and we want to make sure that everything from the décor and architecture to the menus and service exceeds expectations.

“As we approach opening, we will be recruiting for staff and running some special offers for former pupils who we hope will be intrigued to see what their former classrooms have become.”

Northumberland Estates are confident that the new addition will have a positive impact on the town and they say it represents a significant investment in Alnwick's tourist economy. The hotel, alongside existing shops and attractions, will entice a new generation of tourists to the county and its new bar and restaurant is hoped to appeal to local customers.