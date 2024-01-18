A new luxury hotel just yards from Alnwick Castle is set to open this summer.

Bailiffgate Hotel, located on the site of the former Duchess High School, comprises a modern five-story building adjoining the beautiful Georgian former schoolhouse.

It will offer 48 bedrooms, suites and apartments as well as a stylish, bar, restaurant and private dining room.

The multi-million pound project for Northumberland Estates has been delayed due to the age of the building but a number of key staff have now been appointed.

A room overlooking Alnwick Castle at the new Bailiffgate Hotel.

Bernard Bloodworth, a former pupil at the school, has been appointed general manager.

He said: "While the delays to the hotel have been frustrating, we are absolutely determined to get this right.

“Bailiffgate House holds a lot of memories for the people of Alnwick, and we want to make sure that everything from the décor and architecture to the menus and service exceeds expectations.

“As we approach opening, we will be recruiting for staff and running some special offers for former pupils who we hope will be intrigued to see what their former classrooms have become.”

An image of the new restaurant at the Bailiffgate Hotel.

The first Duke of Northumberland acquired Derwentwater House, which overlooks the Barbican entrance to the castle, from the Commissioners and Governors of Greenwich Hospital in 1780.

He demolished the existing structure and built Bailiffgate House in its place for James Dormer, the Duke’s commissioner. The house then continued to be used as the home of the Estate Commissioners until the death of the third Duke in 1847.

In 1888 the house was taken over by the Duchess’s School, a school founded by Duchess Julia in 1808. It was a private school until 1903 when it was recognised by Northumberland County Council as a County Secondary School. The school continued to expand and Bailiffgate House remained part of the school until 2016.

Northumberland Estates say the hotel represents a significant investment in Alnwick's tourist economy, which, alongside existing shops and attractions, will entice a new generation of tourists to the county and have a positive impact on the town.