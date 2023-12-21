A Craster holiday home has 75% sold occupancy for 2024 before 2023 even comes to an end.

Rock Lobster, which sleeps up to eight guests and is just a stone’s throw away from the North Sea, is part of the Catch The Breeze Retreats collection.

Owner Clive Sykes said: “While it’s not surprising that we already have bookings for next year, what is surprising is the sheer volume of bookings which just demonstrates the demand for high-quality UK stays.

"We’re grateful to see a high number of repeat guests, and apart from a two-week period mid-summer, Rock Lobster is fully booked right up until November 2024.

Rock Lobster in Craster. Picture: Catch the Breeze Retreats