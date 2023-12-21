News you can trust since 1854
Luxury holiday home at Craster on the Northumberland coast sees high demand for 2024

A Craster holiday home has 75% sold occupancy for 2024 before 2023 even comes to an end.
By Ian Smith
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 14:02 GMT
Rock Lobster, which sleeps up to eight guests and is just a stone’s throw away from the North Sea, is part of the Catch The Breeze Retreats collection.

Owner Clive Sykes said: “While it’s not surprising that we already have bookings for next year, what is surprising is the sheer volume of bookings which just demonstrates the demand for high-quality UK stays.

"We’re grateful to see a high number of repeat guests, and apart from a two-week period mid-summer, Rock Lobster is fully booked right up until November 2024.

Rock Lobster in Craster. Picture: Catch the Breeze RetreatsRock Lobster in Craster. Picture: Catch the Breeze Retreats
Rock Lobster in Craster. Picture: Catch the Breeze Retreats

"I think this property in particular just ticks all the right boxes for groups of family or friends wanting to escape city life, to sit and watch the sea life from the first-floor balcony together, and enjoy the coastal walk from the property to sites like Dunstanburgh Castle. It very much offers the “wish you were here” feeling.”

