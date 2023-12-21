Luxury holiday home at Craster on the Northumberland coast sees high demand for 2024
Rock Lobster, which sleeps up to eight guests and is just a stone’s throw away from the North Sea, is part of the Catch The Breeze Retreats collection.
Owner Clive Sykes said: “While it’s not surprising that we already have bookings for next year, what is surprising is the sheer volume of bookings which just demonstrates the demand for high-quality UK stays.
"We’re grateful to see a high number of repeat guests, and apart from a two-week period mid-summer, Rock Lobster is fully booked right up until November 2024.
"I think this property in particular just ticks all the right boxes for groups of family or friends wanting to escape city life, to sit and watch the sea life from the first-floor balcony together, and enjoy the coastal walk from the property to sites like Dunstanburgh Castle. It very much offers the “wish you were here” feeling.”