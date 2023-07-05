The package at the Inn Collection Group’s estate offers one-night dinner, bed and breakfast stays from £49.50 per person, based on two people sharing.

This headline rate is available at selected sites in Northumberland, County Durham, Tyne & Wear and North Yorkshire, whilst Lakeland getaways start from just £54.50.

Covering stays from November 1 to March 31 (excluding Christmas and New Year) Winter Breaks is an offer that is open at 29 inns.

The Hog's Head Inn, Alnwick.

Launching the package, head of marketing Louise Harris said: “Winter breaks are one of our most popular offers and with household budgets still being keenly managed, we expect this to continue this winter.

“Offering a delicious dinner, comfortable bed and hearty breakfast in a traditional inn, Winter Breaks are an outstanding way to enjoy the best of Britain‘s countryside and coastline without breaking the bank.”

Following a year of refurbishments, winter 2023/24 is the first opportunity to enjoy this offer at a host of venues with exciting new looks.

Inn Collection Group venues in Northumberland are: The Hog’s Head Inn in Alnwick, The Amble Inn, The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Commissioner’s Quay Inn in Blyth and the Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses.

Following refurbishments, winter 2023/24 is the first opportunity to enjoy the winter offer at The Tynemouth Castle Inn, The Swan at Grasmere, Ambleside’s The Waterhead Inn and The Wateredge Inn, The Harrogate Inn, The Knaresborough Inn, The Ripon Inn and The Stables in Whitby.