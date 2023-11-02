Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manor House, her spacious, single level, five-bedroom cottage, has been named Best in the North East of England by Sykes Holiday Cottages.

After several careers, including owning a bed and breakfast, working as an air stewardess and teacher, and renovating several other properties with her partner Frank, Angie decided to try her hand at holiday letting back in 2018, finding great joy in welcoming guests to the area.

Manor House sleeps ten and showcases impressive, unrestricted views across the open countryside which guests can enjoy from the cottage’s large, elevated patio, and additional decked area. There is also a brick-built BBQ.

Angie Doughty, owner of Manor House in Warkworth, has won a Sykes Gem award. Picture: Lee McLean/SWNS

Since Manor House first became available to holidaymakers, Angie has reaped the rewards of a surge in staycations to Northumberland, and the property is nearly fully-booked throughout the whole of 2023.

She said: “I’ve put so much into making Manor House a success and I’m really proud that these efforts have well and truly paid off. I actually shed a tear when I found out I had won this award!

“I always make sure I am there in person to welcome guests when they arrive, answer any questions they might have, and help them to settle in quickly so they can start enjoying their staycation.

“Holiday letting is a wonderful industry to be in – meeting our wonderful guests and knowing they are going to have a fabulous time at Manor House is so fulfilling.”

Angie Doughty, owner of Manor House. Picture: Lee McLean/SWNS

Also recognised in the Sykes Gem Awards were Alnmouth’s Garden Cottage, which won silver, and Millennium Cottage at Christon Bank which secured bronze.

Properties were judged using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like photos, occupancy figures and property amenities.

The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at all three Northumberland properties, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

