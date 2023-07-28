When it comes to finding the perfect place to stay, The Whittling House, located in the coastal village of Alnmouth, offers an exceptional retreat for a weekend away and the ideal base for exploring everything the rural North East has to offer.

Still undiscovered by many as an incredible holiday destination, Northumberland is now becoming a ‘go-to’ as more people uncover its beauty and all it has to offer.

The area is home to a whole host of hidden treasures, from miles of pristine beaches to historic wonders, and even Alnwick Castle – the official set of Hogwarts for two Harry Potter films.

Looking from Church Hill across to Alnmouth. Picture by Jane Coltman

The Whittling House is conveniently located just five minutes from Alnmouth station and features ten beautifully designed bedrooms with a subtle nod to the beach, which is a mere five-minute walk away.

The charming hotel has been thoughtfully designed to provide a special kind of laid-back luxury for couples, friends, or families.

Even four-legged companions are welcome, with a designated bed provided in your room.

Complete with an laid-back-luxe style country restaurant serving locally sourced, seasonal dishes, and comfortable interiors adorned with crackling fires, The Whittling House provides a haven of relaxation just a stone’s throw away from the stunning Alnmouth beach.

Fine dining at The Whittling House in Alnmouth.

Resting along the picturesque Northumberland Coastal path, a Alnmouth serves as an ideal base for uncovering the region’s hidden treasures.

From the rugged beauty of Cresswell to the historic wonders of Berwick-upon-Tweed, this scenic coastal pathway weaves together a tapestry of breath-taking beaches, history and magnificent castles.

With Alnmouth’s proximity to attractions like Embleton Bay, Bamburgh Castle, Alnwick Castle, and the esteemed Howick Hall, birthplace of the renowned Earl Grey tea, this quaint village offers endless opportunities for exploration. At the relatively undiscovered Howick, a place infused with the spirit of the second Earl Grey, his influence is palpable.

Today, visitors to Howick Hall can wander through its enchanting arboretum and make their way to the coast, where, in the 1800s, the Earl commissioned the creation of several bathing pools carved into the rugged rock. This coastal sanctuary presents an intimate and undiscovered opportunity to embrace the invigorating tradition of sea dipping, a revitalising experience gaining momentum along the northern shore.

The Whittling House in Alnmouth.

Just a short distance away from Howick stands Bamburgh Castle, an intact and inhabited Norman fortress on top of a basalt crag, overlooking expansive sands and the North Sea.

While in Bamburgh, be sure to visit The Potted Lobster, a Michelin Guide restaurant offering a relaxed and distinctive dining experience. With a menu brimming with fresh, locally sourced seafood, this culinary gem allows visitors to savour the true flavours of the coastline.