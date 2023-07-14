News you can trust since 1854
Expansion plans for Ford Bridge campsite approved by council

Plans to expand a north Northumberland campsite have been approved more than two years after they were submitted.
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST

An application to revamp Ford Bridge camping and caravan site, which has 10 tent pitches and five caravan pitches, was lodged in April 2021.

Permission has now been granted by Northumberland County Council for 24 caravan/motorhome pitches, a tent field and a new access road.

The conversion of existing farm buildings into toilet and shower facilities, a reception block, bunkhouse and self-catering bothy at Second Linthaugh Farm has also received the green light.

A view towards Ford Bridge campsite.A view towards Ford Bridge campsite.
A view towards Ford Bridge campsite.
"The site needs to expand and offer additional pitches and other types of accommodation to become a sustainable business and respond to the needs of clients,” stated a planning report on behalf of applicant Marie Brown.

Specialist senior planning officer David Love, delegating approval, stated: “The proposal will deliver a positive extension to an existing rural business without adversely impacting on the environment or local infrastructure.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorthumberland County Council