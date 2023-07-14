An application to revamp Ford Bridge camping and caravan site, which has 10 tent pitches and five caravan pitches, was lodged in April 2021.

Permission has now been granted by Northumberland County Council for 24 caravan/motorhome pitches, a tent field and a new access road.

The conversion of existing farm buildings into toilet and shower facilities, a reception block, bunkhouse and self-catering bothy at Second Linthaugh Farm has also received the green light.

A view towards Ford Bridge campsite.

"The site needs to expand and offer additional pitches and other types of accommodation to become a sustainable business and respond to the needs of clients,” stated a planning report on behalf of applicant Marie Brown.