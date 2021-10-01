Campervan season extended into autumn with sites available on Northumberland coast

Wild With Consent has availability on the Northumberland coast.

Wild With Consent has availability at a number of select sites in Northumberland.

For those wishing to blow away the cobwebs with some fresh sea air, it has several coastal locations available until the end of October; all have incredible sea views and are a short distance from some of Northumberland’s most spectacular stretches of beach.

The business aims to connect campervanners with landowners who have secluded, beautiful locations to offer as temporary campsites.

It gives guests the opportunity to stay in wild, private places with full landowner consent, rather than parking cheek-by-jowl with other tourists.

It was set up by Grace Fell after she and her parents had enjoyed travelling around Scotland in their trusty Iveco campervan, taking advantage of the ‘right to roam’, only to find that as they crossed the border back into their home county of Northumberland, such locations were no longer available.

Dunstan Hill

There is nothing more special than waking up to the stunning views of Dunstanburgh Castle, one of the most atmospheric and inspiring castles in England. Wild With Consent's location offers privacy and seclusion whilst being within walking distance of this popular stretch of coastline.

Elwick

Just one hundred yards from the Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve, with stunning views across the bay to Lindisfarne Castle. Enjoy soaking up the history of Holy Island and go to sleep listening to the singing of the seals and wake up to the call of the oyster catchers.

Greymare Farm

With beautiful views of Lindisfarne Castle and the perfect spot for watching sunrise over the sea, Greymare Farm is easily accessible and sits at the top of a quiet single-track country lane. A wonderful location to access Holy Island as well as magnificent views of The Cheviots with a walk up to St Cuthbert’s Cave

Scremerston Town Farm

With sea views over Holy Island and the Northumbrian coastline, Scremerston Town Farm is tucked away down a farm track and walking distance to Cheswick beach. It also has the added bonus of delicious homecooked suppers, hearty breakfasts and treaty cakes courtesy of the welcoming host.

For further information visit www.wildwithconsent.com