Belford ranked among the UK's most beautiful places to visit this winter
A north Northumberland village has been ranked among the most picturesque winter locations in the UK.
Experts at Stelrad curated a list of 50 picturesque wintry villages and towns in the UK and determined a ranking based on Instagram hashtag data.
Harrogate in North Yorkshire took top spot, with Shewsbury in Shropshire taking second place and Dover in Kent placing third.
Belford in Northumberland occupies fourth position, with 547,044 Instagram hashtags.
Keswick, Straford-upon-Avon, Llandudno, Buxton, Newburgh and Conwy make up the top 10.