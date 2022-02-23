Bamburgh beach named among best in Europe by Tripadvisor

The travel platform ranks the Northumberland seaside gem in 8th spot in its countdown of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2022, the Best of the Best Beaches.

Christine Maguire, VP, global media business at Tripadvisor, said: “We know a perfect day at the beach looks different from one person to the next. Some love classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves.

"This list has something for everyone, because it was determined by the millions of different travellers all over the world reviewing their favourite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021.

Bamburgh beach.

"Although last year was still far from ‘normal,’ these are the beaches travellers visited and loved more than any others.”

Four UK beaches make it into Europe’s top 25, with Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris best of the bunch in 7th spot.

Porthminster Beach in St Ives, Cornwall comes in at 11th and Dorset’s Weymouth Beach places 19th.

The title of world’s best beach for 2022 goes to Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos.

Top 10 Beaches in Europe

Spiaggia dei Conigli - Lampedusa, Italy

Praia da Falésia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal

Playa de Muro Beach - Playa de Muro, Majorca, Spain

Nissi Beach - Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Balos Lagoon - Kissamos, Crete, Greece

Kleftiko Beach - Milos, Greece

Luskentyre - Isle of Harris, Scotland

Bamburgh Beach - Bamburgh, Northumberland, United Kingdom

Sotavento Beach - Costa Calma, Fuerteventura, Spain

Spiaggia di Cala Rossa - Isola di Favignana, Italy