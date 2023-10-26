News you can trust since 1854
Bamburgh and Seahouses in Airbnb's 'trendy' top ten list of places to stay this winter

Airbnb has announced its 2023 winter travel trends, revealing the top trending domestic destinations for guests in the UK.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
The results show that curious travellers are keen to travel up north for the historic castles and quaint cottages. Surprisingly, many travellers are also eager to book a coastal getaway, despite the colder winter weather, opting for beach destinations where they can enjoy brisk seaside walks.

Bamburgh and Seahouses both made an appearance in holiday rental platform Airbnb’s list of travel destinations when it revealed its research on UK 2023 winter travel trends.

Airbnb found its top trending domestic travel destinations by looking at UK bookings made from January 1 to September 15, 2023, for check-in between November 1 and December 31, 2023 and rounded up the most popular places.

A favourite view of many, Bamburgh Castle and the gloriously spacious Bamburgh Beach.A favourite view of many, Bamburgh Castle and the gloriously spacious Bamburgh Beach.
A favourite view of many, Bamburgh Castle and the gloriously spacious Bamburgh Beach.
The full list of trending domestic destinations in the UK this winter are:

Bamburgh, England

Pitlochry, Scotland

Fort Augustus, Scotland

Brighton, England

Bath, England

London, England

Norfolk, England

Stretford, England

Ascot, England

Seahouses, England

