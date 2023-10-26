Bamburgh and Seahouses in Airbnb's 'trendy' top ten list of places to stay this winter
The results show that curious travellers are keen to travel up north for the historic castles and quaint cottages. Surprisingly, many travellers are also eager to book a coastal getaway, despite the colder winter weather, opting for beach destinations where they can enjoy brisk seaside walks.
Bamburgh and Seahouses both made an appearance in holiday rental platform Airbnb’s list of travel destinations when it revealed its research on UK 2023 winter travel trends.
Airbnb found its top trending domestic travel destinations by looking at UK bookings made from January 1 to September 15, 2023, for check-in between November 1 and December 31, 2023 and rounded up the most popular places.
The full list of trending domestic destinations in the UK this winter are:
Bamburgh, England
Pitlochry, Scotland
Fort Augustus, Scotland
Brighton, England
Bath, England
London, England
Norfolk, England
Stretford, England
Ascot, England
Seahouses, England