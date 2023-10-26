Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The results show that curious travellers are keen to travel up north for the historic castles and quaint cottages. Surprisingly, many travellers are also eager to book a coastal getaway, despite the colder winter weather, opting for beach destinations where they can enjoy brisk seaside walks.

Bamburgh and Seahouses both made an appearance in holiday rental platform Airbnb’s list of travel destinations when it revealed its research on UK 2023 winter travel trends.

Airbnb found its top trending domestic travel destinations by looking at UK bookings made from January 1 to September 15, 2023, for check-in between November 1 and December 31, 2023 and rounded up the most popular places.

A favourite view of many, Bamburgh Castle and the gloriously spacious Bamburgh Beach.

The full list of trending domestic destinations in the UK this winter are:

Bamburgh, England

Pitlochry, Scotland

Fort Augustus, Scotland

Brighton, England

Bath, England

London, England

Norfolk, England

Stretford, England

Ascot, England