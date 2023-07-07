Award for Northumberland glamping site puts it among the best in the UK

Herding Hill Farm, near Haltwhistle, has been awarded an AA Platinum Pennant, which recognises the country’s very best campsites and caravan parks, for both its glamping and camping facilities.

Inspectors praised the luxury glamping accommodation and ‘first-class’ campsite facilities at the family-friendly site, which is less than a mile from Hadrian’s Wall.

The latest accolade from the AA comes after Herding Hill Farm was highly commended in the 2023 North East England Tourism Awards and achieved a five-star rating from Visit England.

Phil and Sue Humphreys, who are the site managers at Herding Hill Farm.

Phil Humphreys, who manages the site with his wife Sue, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this recognition from the AA for both our glamping and camping facilities.

“The entire team works incredibly hard to ensure that our guests have an unforgettable stay at Herding Hill so they can just relax and enjoy its fantastic location.

“We are committed to continually updating and improving our facilities and services to make our guest experience even better, from the opening of our new luxury Castle pods, to our regular Friday night home-made pizza delivery service for guests.

“It’s about creating a destination where people can come in the knowledge they will have a great time and create long-lasting memories.”

Herding Hill Farm camping and glamping site, looking across to the North Pennines.

The AA Platinum Pennant is awarded to sites which consistently offer outstanding camping experiences. Herding Hill Farm is one of only two sites in Northumberland to be awarded the AA Platinum Pennant, and among less than 60 to be given the accolade nationally.

The team of AA inspectors said the addition of Herding Hill Farm’s new adult-only luxury Castle pods took the site’s glamping facilities to ‘the next level’.

The en-suite pods, which are named after landmark castles in Northumberland, all have outdoor hot tubs, complete with dark sky-friendly lighting for stargazing. Herding Hill Farm is a Dark Sky Friendly Park and stargazing kits are available for hire.

