Alnmouth in Northumberland named among the best 15 UK destinations by TimeOut
The British media and hospitality company Time Out chose the best 15 places to visit in the UK in 2024 to remind readers that this island has some pretty amazing places to discover.
Obvious choices were included like edgy bustling cities Manchester and London, the well-known culture rich destination of Bristol as well as the favourable Scottish seaside town, St Andrews. However, there were some perhaps unexpected locations mentioned, including Northumberland’s very own seaside village, Alnmouth.
Amy Houghton described the fishing village as ‘a solid bet’, and wrote: "Think: wild, windswept walks, pastel-coloured fisherman’s cottages, freshly-caught fish and blissful peace and quiet.”
According to Time Out, the perfect day in Alnmouth consists of sitting down for a morning coffee and fresh kippers on toast at Bistro23 before checking out independent stores Scotts of Alnmouth and Jane and Harry’s. Then, you would stop by Alnmouth’s bitesize museum the Ferry Hut, before spending the afternoon exploring the coastal path and finally indulging in a well-earned dinner at The Whittling House.