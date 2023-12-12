Ranked with big cities like London, Manchester and Belfast, Alnmouth has been named one of the best destinations to visit in the UK.

The British media and hospitality company Time Out chose the best 15 places to visit in the UK in 2024 to remind readers that this island has some pretty amazing places to discover.

Obvious choices were included like edgy bustling cities Manchester and London, the well-known culture rich destination of Bristol as well as the favourable Scottish seaside town, St Andrews. However, there were some perhaps unexpected locations mentioned, including Northumberland’s very own seaside village, Alnmouth.

Amy Houghton described the fishing village as ‘a solid bet’, and wrote: "Think: wild, windswept walks, pastel-coloured fisherman’s cottages, freshly-caught fish and blissful peace and quiet.”

A view of Alnmouth.