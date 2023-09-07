Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

General manager Liv Waller, who has over 10 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, has given her insight into how the hotel and restaurant has carved its own niche.

Liv said: "Alnmouth is a stunning traditional seaside village, that's what everybody says. It's one of the sleepier villages, which I think generally have more of an appeal to visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes people, certainly the older generation, want to have a little bit more of a laid back, relaxed atmosphere, which I think Alnmouth definitely holds, and there's a unique kind of charm about it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liv Waller, the general manager for The Whittling House.

"So, with the Whistling House, the aim has always been to provide an offering that is unique, but is in keeping with the tradition of the village.

“We're constantly working the local suppliers within the village and the surrounding areas and that generally benefits the tourism industry and helps put the place on the map. I think the area has so much to offer with the local produce, like the Craster Kippers and the Lindisfarne Oysters, so supporting those local businesses, it's generally what visitors look for whilst they're here and it all helps the tourism industry thrive.

“Alnmouth’s been voted one of the best places to live and I think it's really clear for visitors to understand why once they're here, with the beaches and the castles. There's so much history and we're finding that visitors aren't just coming once, they're coming back year on year and, again, that all helps like promote the local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liv is originally from the Midlands but spent years coming to Northumberland on holiday before her family moved north.

The Whittling House provides a cosy and comforting atmosphere.

“Everyone's so welcoming and friendly, which I think visitors notice,” she said.

“The beaches and being next to the sea, that certainly helps, but from the perspective of the tourism industry, I think one thing I regularly hear repeated from guests is how dog friendly the area is and I think that's one thing that Alnmouth and the rest of Northumberland does really, really well, especially after the reopening post-Covid.

"So many people are now looking for staycations and a lot of people have four-legged friends as well, but they don't want to leave them behind and they shouldn't have to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here at the Whittling House, we've noticed such an increase in the demand for dog-friendly accommodation and restaurants. And Alnmouth, as a village, do it really well.

The menus sources delicious local produce.

"We offer beautiful dog friendly accommodation and I think without that we'd probably struggle. It's definitely one of the main draws to the area.”

The poor weather this summer may have had an effect on how people enjoy their holidays, but Liv reassured that staycations are still in demand, irrespective of the weather.

“Even if you can't get out in about a sunny day, there's so many things that are on offer in the area as an alternative to being out,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost of living is another factor that drives some people to choose a staycation over going abroad.

Being dog friendly is essential for attracting customers in a rural area.

“With the cost of living, I think going abroad is becoming more expensive year on year so for our industry here and the staycation industry, that works in our favour.

“When I came on a holiday as a kid, it was always in February and October half terms when it was cold and chucking it down and there's almost a charm about that in itself when it's a little bit more rugged.”

“This place comes alive during the autumn and we've got roaring fires and it's just so cosy. So, to me, I think it's more of an appealing venue in the colder months than it is the summer months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad