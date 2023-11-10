Alnmouth and Bamburgh in Northumberland ranked among UK’s top 15 destinations for a cosy holiday break
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a recent HomeToGo survey of British travellers, 74% of participants stated that they are planning trips for autumn and winter this year (a significant uplift from 56% in 2022/3), with 49% choosing to holiday within the UK, and 37% indicating that scenic small towns and villages would be among their first-choice destinations.
With these travel plans and preferences in mind, HomeToGo used exclusive internal search insights to uncover the picture-perfect villages that have seen the most significant increases in interest for stays during the colder months.
From England’s southern coast to the Scottish Highlands, here are the top 15 spots making their mark on travel itineraries and staycation wish lists for tranquil retreats and snowy escapes this year:
1 Beer, Devon (search increase +413%)
2 Shaldon, Devon (+217%)
3 Betws-y-Coed, Conwy (+155%)
4 Combe Martin, Devon (+152%)
5 Carbis Bay, Cornwall (+149%)
6 Ironbridge, Shropshire (+137%)
7 Alnmouth, Northumberland (+127%)
8 Aberdovey, Gwynedd (+126%)
9 Robin Hood's Bay, North Yorkshire (+111%)
10 Snettisham, Norfolk (+110%)
11 Tintagel, Cornwall (+107%)
12 Bamburgh, Northumberland (+103%)
=13 Castlerock, County Derry (+100%)
=13 Hutton-le-Hole, North Yorkshire (+100%)
15 Arisaig, Highlands (+96%)
Methodology
Data insights are based on traveller searches carried out via hometogo.co.uk between 15th July 2023 - 15th October 2023 using check-in dates from 1st October 2023 - 31st March 2024, in comparison to traveller searches carried out via hometogo.co.uk between 15th July 2022 - 15th October 2022 using check-in dates from 1st October 2022 - 31st March 2023.