Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a recent HomeToGo survey of British travellers, 74% of participants stated that they are planning trips for autumn and winter this year (a significant uplift from 56% in 2022/3), with 49% choosing to holiday within the UK, and 37% indicating that scenic small towns and villages would be among their first-choice destinations.

With these travel plans and preferences in mind, HomeToGo used exclusive internal search insights to uncover the picture-perfect villages that have seen the most significant increases in interest for stays during the colder months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From England’s southern coast to the Scottish Highlands, here are the top 15 spots making their mark on travel itineraries and staycation wish lists for tranquil retreats and snowy escapes this year:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clockwise from top left, Bamburgh, Beer, Arisaig and Alnmouth. Pictures: National World/Getty

1 Beer, Devon (search increase +413%)

2 Shaldon, Devon (+217%)

3 Betws-y-Coed, Conwy (+155%)

4 Combe Martin, Devon (+152%)

5 Carbis Bay, Cornwall (+149%)

6 Ironbridge, Shropshire (+137%)

7 Alnmouth, Northumberland (+127%)

8 Aberdovey, Gwynedd (+126%)

9 Robin Hood's Bay, North Yorkshire (+111%)

10 Snettisham, Norfolk (+110%)

11 Tintagel, Cornwall (+107%)

12 Bamburgh, Northumberland (+103%)

=13 Castlerock, County Derry (+100%)

=13 Hutton-le-Hole, North Yorkshire (+100%)

15 Arisaig, Highlands (+96%)

Methodology