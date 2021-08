We’ve had some fantastic sunny weather across the North East and wider UK since the summer holidays began, so we asked our readers to share their favourite photograph from their family staycations.

Our country has so many beautiful hidden gems to explore – and if these pictures are anything to go by, you are certainly making the most of them!

From our home region to the Lake District and further afield, here are your top staycation snaps. Thank you to everyone who contributed.

1. Jumping in! A cooling dip for these furry friends in Anglesey. Photo: Philip Thompson Buy photo

2. A different view Hareshaw Linn Waterfall, looking through a lensball. Photo: Margaret Cleghorn Buy photo

3. Together A family day out in Cresswell. Photo: Melissa White Buy photo

4. Over the water What a view at Derwentwater! Photo: Jonathan Miller-Cole Buy photo