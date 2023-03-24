13 of the best places for a spa day in Northumberland, according to Google

Northumberland has a wealth of luxurious hotels and spas that offer a range of treatments, leisure facilities and the all-important swimming pool.

Many of these facilities also have restaurants and bars offering the finest food and drink.

Spa days are the perfect way to have some relaxation and take your mind off of everyday stresses.

These are places where you can kick back, relax, and let the attentive staff take care of everything for you.

Here is a list of the best 13, according to Google ratings:

1 . Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, Chathill A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 38 reviews. Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Secret Spa at Village Farm, Shilbottle A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 57 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Slaley Hall Hotel Spa and Golf resort, Hexham A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 1,800 reviews. Photo: Library photo Photo Sales

4 . Maften Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, Maften A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 735 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales