News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
4 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
6 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
9 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
9 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
Relax and put your feet up in one of Northumberland's most popular spas.
Relax and put your feet up in one of Northumberland's most popular spas.
Relax and put your feet up in one of Northumberland's most popular spas.

13 of the best places for a spa day in Northumberland, according to Google

Northumberland has a wealth of luxurious hotels and spas that offer a range of treatments, leisure facilities and the all-important swimming pool.

By Charlie Watson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT

Many of these facilities also have restaurants and bars offering the finest food and drink.

Spa days are the perfect way to have some relaxation and take your mind off of everyday stresses.

These are places where you can kick back, relax, and let the attentive staff take care of everything for you.

Here is a list of the best 13, according to Google ratings:

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 38 reviews.

1. Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, Chathill

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 38 reviews. Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 57 reviews.

2. Secret Spa at Village Farm, Shilbottle

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 57 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 1,800 reviews.

3. Slaley Hall Hotel Spa and Golf resort, Hexham

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 1,800 reviews. Photo: Library photo

Photo Sales
A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 735 reviews.

4. Maften Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, Maften

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 735 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Northumberland