Staff at Morrisons in Anwick put their best feet forward to raise funds for a local charity.

Their sponsored walk raised £888.50 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Do you recognise any of the staff, or the year the picture was taken?

If you can give us any more information about this, or any other nostalgia pictures, or if you have any photographs we can publish, email northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk or telephone 01665 602234, or call into the Northumberland Gazette office in Alnwick.